  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan confirms major AEW decision after WWE moves WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia

Tony Khan confirms major AEW decision after WWE moves WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:42 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

Tony Khan has shed some interesting light on AEW's future programming plans after news broke of WWE hosting WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The All Elite head honcho is currently focused on his promotion's upcoming international pay-per-view event, All Out: Toronto.

Ad

Sometime earlier, rumors began making the rounds that WWE was planning to hold the 2027 iteration of The Showcase of the Immortals at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The speculations were confirmed by way of an official announcement shared by the sports entertainment juggernaut around a week ago. The revelation has enjoyed an emphatically mixed reception from fans and has emerged as a major talking point as of late.

Industry analysts have also noted that WrestleMania 43, being hosted outside the US, might affect the organization of independent events that are usually held during the weekend of The Show of Shows. At the recent media call for AEW All Out 2025, Tony Khan was asked if he was interested in presenting a big-time event during the spring of 2027 using WWE's Saudi expedition as an opportunity. The 42-year-old replied in the affirmative, stating that he was interested in running such a show. He also teased major plans for that year's Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I have a lot of interest in it, and I can promise we’re gonna run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is gonna be a great time for AEW. We’re still gonna be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Bros. Discovery…. People ask about the spring of 2027. I can promise we’ll have a huge AEW Revolution and a lot of big plans for then. And obviously, very focused right now on 2025. That’s looking very far ahead, but there’s definitely potential for us to do some big thing in the spring of 2027.” [H/T - Cageside Seats]
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Currently, TK is occupied with promoting his company's upcoming PPV, All Out 2025.

Tony Khan's recent announcement regarding AEW All Out

The 2025 edition of All Out will feature a main card consisting of ten blockbuster matches. One of the most anticipated bouts of the event pits Canadian legends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Patriarch had their first successful outing as a pair in AEW at last month's Forbidden Door, where they defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian. During the media call for All Out 2025, Tony Khan revealed that Cope and Cage vs Dax and Cash will kick off this coming Saturday's pay-per-view.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether The Top Guys will be able to defeat the former WWE legends this weekend.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications