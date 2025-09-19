Tony Khan confirms major AEW decision after WWE moves WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia

Tony Khan has shed some interesting light on AEW's future programming plans after news broke of WWE hosting WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The All Elite head honcho is currently focused on his promotion's upcoming international pay-per-view event, All Out: Toronto.Sometime earlier, rumors began making the rounds that WWE was planning to hold the 2027 iteration of The Showcase of the Immortals at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The speculations were confirmed by way of an official announcement shared by the sports entertainment juggernaut around a week ago. The revelation has enjoyed an emphatically mixed reception from fans and has emerged as a major talking point as of late.Industry analysts have also noted that WrestleMania 43, being hosted outside the US, might affect the organization of independent events that are usually held during the weekend of The Show of Shows. At the recent media call for AEW All Out 2025, Tony Khan was asked if he was interested in presenting a big-time event during the spring of 2027 using WWE's Saudi expedition as an opportunity. The 42-year-old replied in the affirmative, stating that he was interested in running such a show. He also teased major plans for that year's Revolution pay-per-view.“I have a lot of interest in it, and I can promise we’re gonna run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is gonna be a great time for AEW. We’re still gonna be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Bros. Discovery…. People ask about the spring of 2027. I can promise we’ll have a huge AEW Revolution and a lot of big plans for then. And obviously, very focused right now on 2025. That’s looking very far ahead, but there’s definitely potential for us to do some big thing in the spring of 2027.” [H/T - Cageside Seats]Currently, TK is occupied with promoting his company's upcoming PPV, All Out 2025.Tony Khan's recent announcement regarding AEW All OutThe 2025 edition of All Out will feature a main card consisting of ten blockbuster matches. One of the most anticipated bouts of the event pits Canadian legends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR. The Rated-R Superstar and The Patriarch had their first successful outing as a pair in AEW at last month's Forbidden Door, where they defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian. During the media call for All Out 2025, Tony Khan revealed that Cope and Cage vs Dax and Cash will kick off this coming Saturday's pay-per-view.Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKTony Khan announces that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR will open #AEWAllOut (AEW ALL OUT MEDIA CALL)It remains to be seen whether The Top Guys will be able to defeat the former WWE legends this weekend.