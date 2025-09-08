Christian Cage reveals the real reason why he reunited with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) in AEW: "There's no promises"

Tony Khan's AEW brought together the reunion of one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. The Patriarchy made amends with his best friend after major tensions with each other in All Elite Wrestling. However, he recently shed light on the real reason for reuniting with the WWE Hall of Famer.Cope made his return at the AEW All In Texas event to save Christian Cage from an attack by The Patriarchy. The Rated-R superstar teamed up with Cage at the Forbidden Door event to dispatch his foes and is now ready to pay back the favor by teaming up with Cope to combat his enemies, FTR, in a huge showdown at All Out 2025, taking place in their hometown of Toronto, Canada.In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports Uncrowned, Christian Cage got candid about his reunion with Cope. He made it clear that their agreement to team up again was only to help each other out with their issues and nothing beyond that.“Cope and I agreed to help each other with our issues. Part of the agreement was we’ll get through this, and there’s no promises beyond that.”- H/T Wrestle TalkChristian Cage still has his eyes on the top prize in AEWDespite being a part of a tag team right now, Christian Cage also added in the same interview that he loved collecting titles. Moreover, he revealed that becoming the AEW World Champion was still one of his goals in the company.“We’ll see where we get to at the end of this. For me as well, at the end of the day, I love collecting titles, I love collecting gold. So in any form of that, I’ll always welcome, always accept that challenge. But at the end of the day, I still want my name in the books as the AEW world champ by the time it’s all said and done.” - H/T Wrestle TalkWith the former Captain Charisma setting his sights on the top prize in All Elite Wrestling, even amidst his spectacular run with Cope as a team, it remains to be seen when he will actually choose to go after the title in the future.