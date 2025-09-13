"TKO loves blood money," "Biggest sell-out in wrestling" - WWE fans erupt as WrestleMania 43 heads to Saudi Arabia

WWE made a ground-breaking announcement as WrestleMania 43 is officially headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Meanwhile, fans weren't too kind with the announcement, as many voiced their opinions about The Showcase of Immortals' future in the coming years.WWE hosted a press conference ahead of Friday Night SmackDown and addressed WrestleMania's future. There were multiple names present for the event, including Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and more. Later, The Game and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, revealed that WrestleMania 43 takes place in Saudi Arabia.While many saw the news coming a while back due to multiple reports around the announcement, fans were in disbelief that popular countries like the United Kingdom or Australia weren't the ideal destination for The Grandest Stage of Them All.Later, fans reacted on X and voiced their opinion as to why they aren't supportive of Saudi Arabia hosting the illustrious event in the coming years. Moreover, the audience pointed out that there's a possibility that the move will severely affect the women's division due to the restrictions imposed on female superstars for any show in Saudi Arabia.Fan reactions to WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia! [Images from X]During the livestream, fans bombarded YouTube's comment section with 'You sold out. It'll be interesting to see how the company and the management turn the tide in their favor in the coming months.Several WWE legends and veterans could compete at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia - ReportsSaudi Arabia changed the game entirely when WWE announced that the company is set to host WrestleMania 43 in their country in 2027. What started as two events per year has now acquired the Royal Rumble in 2026 and WrestleMania 43 in the coming years.Moreover, the card for the show is slowly shaping up, and the country wants it to be taken as seriously as the company can. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), negotiations are taking place for The Rock to return to the Stamford-based promotion and compete at the event.The Final Boss isn't the only name, as they also want the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, reports have suggested that Austin needs to be healthy enough for a potential match in Saudi Arabia, and it will be interesting to see which other name pops up for a potential match at the event in 2027.