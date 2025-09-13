  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "TKO loves blood money," "Biggest sell-out in wrestling" - WWE fans erupt as WrestleMania 43 heads to Saudi Arabia

"TKO loves blood money," "Biggest sell-out in wrestling" - WWE fans erupt as WrestleMania 43 heads to Saudi Arabia

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:30 GMT
WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia! [Image credit: WWE
WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia! [Image credit: WWE's X account]

WWE made a ground-breaking announcement as WrestleMania 43 is officially headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Meanwhile, fans weren't too kind with the announcement, as many voiced their opinions about The Showcase of Immortals' future in the coming years.

Ad

WWE hosted a press conference ahead of Friday Night SmackDown and addressed WrestleMania's future. There were multiple names present for the event, including Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and more. Later, The Game and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, revealed that WrestleMania 43 takes place in Saudi Arabia.

While many saw the news coming a while back due to multiple reports around the announcement, fans were in disbelief that popular countries like the United Kingdom or Australia weren't the ideal destination for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later, fans reacted on X and voiced their opinion as to why they aren't supportive of Saudi Arabia hosting the illustrious event in the coming years. Moreover, the audience pointed out that there's a possibility that the move will severely affect the women's division due to the restrictions imposed on female superstars for any show in Saudi Arabia.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad
Fan reactions to WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia! [Images from X]
Fan reactions to WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia! [Images from X]

During the livestream, fans bombarded YouTube's comment section with 'You sold out. It'll be interesting to see how the company and the management turn the tide in their favor in the coming months.

Ad

Several WWE legends and veterans could compete at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Saudi Arabia changed the game entirely when WWE announced that the company is set to host WrestleMania 43 in their country in 2027. What started as two events per year has now acquired the Royal Rumble in 2026 and WrestleMania 43 in the coming years.

Moreover, the card for the show is slowly shaping up, and the country wants it to be taken as seriously as the company can. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), negotiations are taking place for The Rock to return to the Stamford-based promotion and compete at the event.

The Final Boss isn't the only name, as they also want the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, reports have suggested that Austin needs to be healthy enough for a potential match in Saudi Arabia, and it will be interesting to see which other name pops up for a potential match at the event in 2027.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications