Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating for The Rock's WWE return

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:51 GMT
The Rock at WWE Bad Blood 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Rock at WWE Bad Blood 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Rock's WWE run might not be over following his weight loss, as a recent report suggests a push for The Final Boss' return to The Grandest Stage of Them All in Saudi Arabia.

A while back, it was reported that Saudi Arabia wanted The Rock to headline one of its events in the coming years. However, it didn't materialize right away as The Final Boss got busy promoting The Smashing Machine, but the company has major plans in store for WrestleMania 43.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating for Dwayne Johnson's return to the promotion for a match at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, many close to Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, believe that the deal is close to being finalized.

While there's no official confirmation from the insider's end, the final payment number for the show will affect whether The Rock will appear at the event and headline it in 2027. It'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss actually returns to WWE for a final run.

Moreover WWE veterans and legends like The Rock could compete at WrestleMania 34 - Reports

Saudi Arabia has a strong relationship with WWE, which was established a few years ago under Vince McMahon's regime. As per request, superstars like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and more have returned to in-ring competition and competed at the event.

While the management and leadership have drastically changed, their relationship with Saudi Arabia still remains strong. According to a report, WrestleMania 43 is headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027, and an official announcement is on its way from the promotion's side.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) reported that returns are not off limits, as veterans and legends could step out of retirement for another match in Saudi Arabia at The Showcase of Immortals. While there's no official confirmation, the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more could possibly have another match come 2027.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
