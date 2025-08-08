The Rock could return to headline major WWE event - Reports

The Rock could make a blockbuster return to WWE, according to reports. The Brahma Bull was last seen standing in the ring with John Cena over a beaten-up Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. While many fans expected him to play a major role in Cena's heel run, eventually, nothing came of it.
The Rock didn't show up at WrestleMania 41 and was absent from the rest of Cena's run as an on-screen villain. This led many to believe that the former WWE Champion might not return to the promotion any time soon.
However, according to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there is a chance that The People's Champion might show up in WWE again and even headline a major PLE.
On Thursday, Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh teased that a big event is coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027, following Royal Rumble 2026.
Now, WON has reported that many people in the country believe that the event could be WrestleMania and that they are "pushing for Dwayne Johnson to headline." Dave Meltzer mentioned that Al-Sheikh hasn't said which event it will be, but noted that Saudi Arabia has been pushing for a WrestleMania and may pay a "giant fee" to get it.
If this turns out to be the case, WWE can be expected to go full throttle for the event in Saudi Arabia. The promotion has usually pulled out all the stops and put its best talent on display for shows in the Middle Eastern country.
Given The Great One's popularity, a return to WWE for a Saudi PLE won't be that hard to imagine. WON also noted that there have been talks of having two WrestleManias in one year, with Saudi Arabia and London both looking to host.
The Rock pushed for a surprise title change before WrestleMania 41
WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix revealed how the promotion put together its various storylines and matches from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania this year. During one of the episodes, a pitch for the Elimination Chamber was being discussed, and The Rock and his team were brought in for input.
Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, who now works for The Rock's production company, revealed that the initial plan at Elimination Chamber would have followed the same script as we saw. The Rock would have made an offer to Cody Rhodes to join him, which The American Nightmare would turn down.
However, instead of having John Cena turn heel, The Rock would make an impromptu title match between Rhodes and Kevin Owens, which would see The Prizefighter walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.
Meanwhile, the plan was dropped after skepticism around the idea of changing the champion close to WrestleMania.
