The Rock could return to headline major WWE event - Reports

The Rock could make a blockbuster return to WWE, according to reports. The Brahma Bull was last seen standing in the ring with John Cena over a beaten-up Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. While many fans expected him to play a major role in Cena's heel run, eventually, nothing came of it.

Ad

The Rock didn't show up at WrestleMania 41 and was absent from the rest of Cena's run as an on-screen villain. This led many to believe that the former WWE Champion might not return to the promotion any time soon.

However, according to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there is a chance that The People's Champion might show up in WWE again and even headline a major PLE.

On Thursday, Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh teased that a big event is coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027, following Royal Rumble 2026.

Ad

Trending

Now, WON has reported that many people in the country believe that the event could be WrestleMania and that they are "pushing for Dwayne Johnson to headline." Dave Meltzer mentioned that Al-Sheikh hasn't said which event it will be, but noted that Saudi Arabia has been pushing for a WrestleMania and may pay a "giant fee" to get it.

Ad

If this turns out to be the case, WWE can be expected to go full throttle for the event in Saudi Arabia. The promotion has usually pulled out all the stops and put its best talent on display for shows in the Middle Eastern country.

Given The Great One's popularity, a return to WWE for a Saudi PLE won't be that hard to imagine. WON also noted that there have been talks of having two WrestleManias in one year, with Saudi Arabia and London both looking to host.

Ad

The Rock pushed for a surprise title change before WrestleMania 41

WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix revealed how the promotion put together its various storylines and matches from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania this year. During one of the episodes, a pitch for the Elimination Chamber was being discussed, and The Rock and his team were brought in for input.

Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, who now works for The Rock's production company, revealed that the initial plan at Elimination Chamber would have followed the same script as we saw. The Rock would have made an offer to Cody Rhodes to join him, which The American Nightmare would turn down.

Ad

However, instead of having John Cena turn heel, The Rock would make an impromptu title match between Rhodes and Kevin Owens, which would see The Prizefighter walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, the plan was dropped after skepticism around the idea of changing the champion close to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE