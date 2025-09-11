WWE legends and veterans could come out of retirement for WrestleMania 43 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 43 is a few years away, but the event is already making headlines, and a recent report indicates that major names in the business could come out of retirement for the event.

Recently, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshik stated that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Later, PWInsider reported that Alalshik's comments were true and the company would soon make the historic announcement of the event taking place outside the United States.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Saudi Arabia worked really hard to get the event in their country, and they have matches that they want to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, the insider stated that nothing might be off limits, as legends and veterans could come out of retirement as per the request for the event.

As of now, no names have been mentioned, but legends and veterans will eventually be contacted to compete at the event, as it also provides a great payday. The insider stated that the possibility is endless for now, and it'll be interesting to see which legend or veteran agrees to step out of retirement for a show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE legends have stepped out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia

WWE entered a deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018 to produce and host events for years to come. In the coming years, several superstars from the past were used as an attraction on the show. Names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and more have appeared and competed at the events in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Shawn Michaels stepped out of retirement for the first time in years to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. However, The Heartbreak Kid wasn't the only one, as Kane, who had shifted his focus towards a career in politics, also returned to wrestling in the same match to aid The Undertaker against DX.

After the match, Michaels never returned to in-ring competition in WWE, and Kane only had one match after the event. It'll be interesting to see if legends or industry veterans decide to step out of retirement for one last match at WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

