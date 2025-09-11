BREAKING: Major WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia Update - Reports

WrestleMania 43 appears to be heading to Saudi Arabia, in a move that has taken wrestling fans by shock. The biggest event of the calendar year for WWE may be heading outside the United States for the first time in its history. A report has now emerged, providing more details about the same.Earlier tonight, in a report by PWInsider, it was stated that there was a press release that went out about the event heading to Saudi Arabia, but it was then pulled. As per the new report, it was a press release that went out in Arabic and not to English speaking media.Fightful Select has now provided more details on what has happened. In a Snapchat video, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh, stated the the event is heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027.&quot;WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027.&quot;The report went on to state that those familiar with the situation, expect that three events will be held in Saudi Arabia next year. The Royal Rumble, as was announced, and two other shows in May and November. Whether this has changed with the new announcement, has not been confirmed.The report also stated that those they spoke to claimed that there was an announcement planned for this week, that was originally scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out.WWE Reportedly Was Planning a &quot;Super WrestleMania&quot;WWE was reported to be planning to hold a huge event in the future in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.There were reports earlier this year about a &quot;Super WrestleMania&quot; in Saudi Arabia in the future. Given that WWE had held a &quot;Greatest Royal Rumble&quot; in the country in the past, it was thought that this would be something similar, a show that was separate from the company's iconic show. However, it seems that the situation has changed.Whether this is the case and the release was a mistake remains to be seen. More details about the situation should become evident heading into SmackDown.