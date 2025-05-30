“Super WrestleMania” in Saudi Arabia a possibility, believes longtime WWE employee - Reports

Some interesting backstage notes have emerged regarding WWE WrestleMania possibly being held in Saudi Arabia at some point in the future. An unnamed employee believes The Show of Shows could go to Saudi Arabia, but with a twist.

Ad

Back in 2018, World Wrestling Entertainment presented Greatest Royal Rumble, a PLE emanating from Saudi Arabia. The show was headlined by a 50-Man Royal Rumble match. Over the past seven years, the Stamford-based promotion has brought some of its major PLEs to Saudi Arabia, and the 39th annual Royal Rumble will be held in the country next year. Triple H received massive backlash when the news came out.

A longtime employee believes Saudi Arabia could host WrestleMania sometime in the future, but it will likely be along the lines of the Greatest Royal Rumble. Here's what the latest report by Fightful Select states:

Ad

Trending

"Saudi Arabia has long wanted a WrestleMania, but we’ve not heard of that being in the cards in the coming years. A longtime WWE employee believed that if WWE does a WrestleMania in Saudi, it will be later in a year and be titled like 'Super WrestleMania' along the lines of 'Greatest Royal Rumble.''' (H/T Fightful Select)

Ad

Ad

Details on WWE WrestleMania 42's possible location

At this point, the mega event's next official location hasn't been confirmed, and many within the company are mum on the deal. Here's what Fightful Select stated about the same:

"WrestleMania 42 isn’t in New Orleans, and officially doesn’t have a home, though its expected to be Las Vegas once again. Those that we spoke to in the company are quiet on the deal, with nobody officially confirming the news. But we did speak to sources that provided insight on other locations."

Ad

The idea of The Show of Shows being held in Saudi Arabia is something A LOT of WWE fans aren't thrilled with. Only time will tell if the country ends up bagging World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More