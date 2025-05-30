  • home icon
  "Super WrestleMania" in Saudi Arabia a possibility, believes longtime WWE employee - Reports

“Super WrestleMania” in Saudi Arabia a possibility, believes longtime WWE employee - Reports

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 30, 2025 05:48 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H at WrestleMania XL
WWE CCO Triple H at WrestleMania XL [Image credits: WWE.com]

Some interesting backstage notes have emerged regarding WWE WrestleMania possibly being held in Saudi Arabia at some point in the future. An unnamed employee believes The Show of Shows could go to Saudi Arabia, but with a twist.

Back in 2018, World Wrestling Entertainment presented Greatest Royal Rumble, a PLE emanating from Saudi Arabia. The show was headlined by a 50-Man Royal Rumble match. Over the past seven years, the Stamford-based promotion has brought some of its major PLEs to Saudi Arabia, and the 39th annual Royal Rumble will be held in the country next year. Triple H received massive backlash when the news came out.

A longtime employee believes Saudi Arabia could host WrestleMania sometime in the future, but it will likely be along the lines of the Greatest Royal Rumble. Here's what the latest report by Fightful Select states:

"Saudi Arabia has long wanted a WrestleMania, but we’ve not heard of that being in the cards in the coming years. A longtime WWE employee believed that if WWE does a WrestleMania in Saudi, it will be later in a year and be titled like 'Super WrestleMania' along the lines of 'Greatest Royal Rumble.''' (H/T Fightful Select)
Details on WWE WrestleMania 42's possible location

At this point, the mega event's next official location hasn't been confirmed, and many within the company are mum on the deal. Here's what Fightful Select stated about the same:

"WrestleMania 42 isn’t in New Orleans, and officially doesn’t have a home, though its expected to be Las Vegas once again. Those that we spoke to in the company are quiet on the deal, with nobody officially confirming the news. But we did speak to sources that provided insight on other locations."
The idea of The Show of Shows being held in Saudi Arabia is something A LOT of WWE fans aren't thrilled with. Only time will tell if the country ends up bagging World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest event.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
