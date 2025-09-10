Major WWE WrestleMania announcement accidentally leaked - Reports

A major WWE announcement regarding a future WrestleMania event was accidentally leaked today. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.According to a new report from PWInsider, there was a press release issued in Arabic that WrestleMania 43 would emanate from Saudi Arabia in 2027. The press release was pulled shortly after it was released, but PWInsider has confirmed that it was 100% legitimate. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh also made the announcement in a Snapchat video that has since been deleted.WWE announced that next year's WrestleMania would be taking place in New Orleans, only to later reveal that Las Vegas will once again host The Show of Shows next year. Royal Rumble 2026 will also be taking place in Saudi Arabia next year.Teddy Long comments on WWE changing plans for WrestleMania next yearWWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the company's decision to host WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas instead of New Orleans next year.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long stated that the decision was likely financially motivated. He noted that Vegas was a tourist city and fans could base their trip around attending WrestleMania.&quot;Well, you got a year to worry about it. It's only going to run that one time once a year, and people are gonna come into Vegas all through the year, 24/7. It's a tourist city. So I think you know, people are in and out, so I think it's a good idea because I believe that every year there are some people that are gonna be in Vegas that weren't there last year, they didn't see WrestleMania. And it's gonna get so big and talked about so much, so a lot of people are gonna say Hey, let's go to Vegas. We can gamble and, of course, go to WrestleMania,&quot; said Teddy Long. abbi @abbipaperbagsLINKtwo las vegas mania’s in a row and then a saudi arabia mania. we’re never getting a good wrestlemania againThe promotion signed a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018. It will be interesting to see if any other major WWE events are held in Saudi Arabia following the news of WrestleMania 43.