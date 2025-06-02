Unexpected change in WWE plans could be financially-driven, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE recently made a significant change to its plans, which has caught fans and veterans off guard. The company has seemingly reversed its decision to hold WrestleMania in New Orleans next year.

Reports suggest that Las Vegas may be the intended venue, and it could also mean that WWE would continue holding WrestleMania in the same city every year to make it the ultimate destination for wrestling. While some are apprehensive about the idea, Bill Apter believes there is a good reason for it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist talked about other ventures in the venue that had yielded good results. He said:

"Look at the rest of the wrestling business. Wrestlecon made a fortune. All the independent shows made a fortune. All in Las Vegas, because again people were there, then they went to comedy club, then they went to see Barry Manilow." [5:50 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has a similar perception

According to Teddy Long, Las Vegas, being a tourist city, has a lot to do with the reported change of plans.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that this could be the best step for the company in the long run.

"Well, you got a year to worry about it. It's only going to run that one time once a year, and people are gonna come into Vegas all through the year, 24/7. It's a tourist city. So I think you know, people are in and out, so I think it's a good idea because I believe that every year there are some people that are gonna be in Vegas that weren't there last year, they didn't see WrestleMania. And it's gonna get so big and talked about so much, so a lot of people are gonna say Hey, let's go to Vegas. We can gamble and, of course, go to WrestleMania." [4:38 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next.

