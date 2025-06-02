Sudden change in WWE plans could be the right step, feels Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE seems to be gravitating towards a future with Las Vegas in terms of WrestleMania events. According to a Hall of Famer, this could prove to be the right move.

The Stamford-based promotion recently made it clear that the next WrestleMania would not take place in New Orleans, as previously planned. According to reports, the likely venue seems to be Las Vegas. This has naturally prompted a lot of comments from fans and veterans alike, some of whom believe that the flagship event might take place in Vegas every year.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long talked about how Vegas is a tourist city, which could lead to people coming to gamble while also watch WrestleMania at the same time:

"Well, you got a year to worry about it. It's only going to run that one time once a year, and people are gonna come into Vegas all through the year, 24/7. It's a tourist city. So I think you know, people are in and out, so I think it's a good idea because I believe that every year there are some people that are gonna be in Vegas that weren't there last year, they didn't see WrestleMania. And it's gonna get so big and talked about so much, so a lot of people are gonna say Hey, let's go to Vegas. We can gamble and, of course, go to WrestleMania." [4:38 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter also commented on the change in WWE plans

Legendary journalist Bill Apter was also surprised by the change in venue for WrestleMania, although he understands the reason behind it.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran stated that the change in authority within the WWE's hierarchy could have played a part. He said:

"It's right. I have never seen them do business like this, but again, it's a new company, it's TKO. And they are trying to make Las Vegas a destination for WrestleMania week, like they do with UFC and other sports and attractions there, where we may wind up with WrestleMania every year in Las Vegas becoming a habit. A lot of people like to go to different countries, to different states, to go to WrestleMania. But they have already announced that I think it was Money in the Bank, the next Money in the Bank after this... will be in New Orleans in 2026." [3:01 onwards]

It remains to be seen how WWE evolves in the coming months.

