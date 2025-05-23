New location for WrestleMania 42 decided by WWE - Reports

WWE has changed the venue for WrestleMania 42. New details have come to light about the reported new venue.
WrestleMania 42 is WWE's biggest PLE of the year. As such, careful planning goes into the show each year. The Stamford-based promotion even plans out the match card months in advance. In fact, The Rock announced that next year's show would be taking place in New Orleans on April 11 and 12. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut has confirmed that the show won't take place in New Orleans as initially planned.
According to reports from PWInsider, WWE is also planning to host the event in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year. Although the deal is not done, it is believed to be close to being final. It is also reported that the biggest show of the year could take place the weekend of 18 and 19 April, a week later than initially planned.
Backstage reaction to the WWE WrestleMania 42 venue change revealed
This sudden change of plans came as a bit of a surprise to many people since the Stamford-based promotion rarely makes such massive changes, especially when it involves WrestleMania. The backstage reaction would also indicate the same.
According to reports from Fightful, WWE employees and talent were "shocked" upon hearing the news since this past year's Mania was announced in May 2024. It's already May 2025, and there's no confirmation where next year's event will be held.
Fightful spoke with talent who indicated that they are unfazed since the company handles the travel around Mania weekend. Many talents even said that they have not thought about next year's Mania and aren't sure of the venue yet.
It will be interesting to see when WWE will confirm the new location for next year's show.