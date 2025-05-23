Backstage WWE reaction after WrestleMania 42 was pulled from New Orleans - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 42 was surprisingly pulled from New Orleans. New details have come to light regarding the backstage reaction following this development.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. The company does its best to promote and advertise the show, with some of them even starting a year in advance. Even storylines are thought of a year in advance, as it is the biggest spectacle of the calendar. The strategy was followed for next year's event as well when The Rock showed up on SmackDown earlier this year and announced WrestleMania 42 would be taking place in New Orleans on April 11 and 12.

However, a recent report suggested that WrestleMania 41 would no longer be held in New Orleans as originally planned. Fightful Select is now reporting that WWE has confirmed the same to them, stating that WrestleMania will come to New Orleans in the future in a much larger deal.

Fightful is reporting that many WWE employees, talent, and staff were shocked to hear the news, especially since this past year's show was announced in May 2024. With it already being May 2025 and the venue not being finalized yet makes this makes it one of the more delayed announcements for The Show of Shows in recent years.

Talents remain largely unfazed since WWE handles most of the travel around WrestleMania season. Several talents have also noted that they haven't started to think of next year's Mania yet and don't know where it will be held.

Industry reaction to the WWE WrestleMania 42 change

WWE changing its plans for WrestleMania 42 comes as a bit of a shock to many fans since the company rarely makes such venue changes after announcing its shows. However, this change in plans has been a big blow to the industry.

According to reports from Fightful Select, there seems to be immediate frustration within the industry with several sources indicating that WrestleCon even signed their venue contract for New Orleans. It's not yet known if other promoters have also signed deals, which is the norm. It looks like a lot of companies are scrambling to find out where next year's WrestleMania will be moved to.

It will be interesting to see where WWE and Triple H will decide to host the biggest PLE of the year in 2026.

