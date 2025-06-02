WWE reverting a massive plan prompts comment from veteran: "I have never seen them do business like this" (Exclusive)

WWE seemingly went back on their word about a decision regarding the venue for WrestleMania 42, which was previously slated to take place in New Orleans. This change has prompted much discussion in the pro wrestling community, including comments from veterans.
The Stamford-based promotion appears to be closing in on Las Vegas for The Showcase of the Immortals. However, Triple H recently announced that the next Money in the Bank PLE in 2026 will be held in New Orleans, and WrestleMania will also eventually make its way to the same venue.
On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter was asked about the change in plans for WWE. The veteran journalist stated:
"It's right. I have never seen them do business like this, but again, it's a new company, it's TKO. And they are trying to make Las Vegas a destination for WrestleMania week, like they do with UFC and other sports and attractions there, where we may wind up with WrestleMania every year in Las Vegas becoming a habit. A lot of people like to go to different countries, to different states, to go to WrestleMania. But they have already announced that I think it was Money in the Bank, the next Money in the Bank after this... will be in New Orleans in 2026." [3:01 onwards]
What exactly did Triple H say about WWE's future plans?
Triple H made it clear that while next year's Money in the Bank will take place in New Orleans, WrestleMania will also happen at the same venue sometime in the future.
In a video on X/Twitter, the WWE CCO explained the drama and excitement surrounding Money in the Bank. He said:
"Coming to New Orleans on Saturday, August 29, 2026, will be Money in the Bank. Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama, and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE Superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase," he said. [0:14 - 0:34]
It remains to be seen whether the plans will undergo another change before the year is out.
