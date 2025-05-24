  • home icon
  Triple H announces major change to traditional WWE event

Triple H announces major change to traditional WWE event

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 24, 2025 00:03 GMT
The King of Kings made a huge announcement today.
The King of Kings made a huge announcement today. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H announced a major change to a traditional WWE event ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. It was also recently announced that WrestleMania 42 will no longer be taking place in New Orleans next year.

Ahead of tonight's show, Triple H shared a video on social media announcing that Money in the Bank next year will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The premium live event typically takes place earlier in the year, with this year's edition airing live on June 7. The PLE also typically happens before SummerSlam, but that will not be the case next year.

"Coming to New Orleans on Saturday, August 29, 2026, will be Money in the Bank. Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama, and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE Superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase," he said. [0:14 - 0:34]
The Game also noted that a future WrestleMania will be coming to New Orleans, and it will be announced at a later date.

"Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be announced at a later date," he added. [From 0:38 - 0:45]
The Game was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H

Wrestling legend and former head writer for World Wrestling Entertainment Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H for the lack of creativity in the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo referenced the upcoming Netflix series "WWE Unreal". He noted that he saw a photo from the writer's room and mocked everyone for wearing suits.

"How do you work like that? And Triple H is sitting at the head of the table, so you know that they're all in their best behavior. We've got to make sure we pitch him something he likes. How do you work like that, man?" [05:39 to 05:54]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches earn a future title shot. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars capture the MITB contracts at the PLE next month.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Triple H on X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
