Triple H roasted by ex-WWE figure for major change he made (Exclusive)

Triple H was roasted by an ex-WWE figure for a major change he made, particularly in how things work in the entire creative department of the company. One change in particular was pinpointed.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke with ex-backstage figure Vince Russo and former three-time World Champion EC3 about the women's division in WWE. They both advocated for Scarlett, Karrion Kross' partner, and they also agreed that she needed to be pushed more.

Vince Russo was quite critical about the creative process in WWE under Triple H and referenced the upcoming Netflix docuseries "WWE Unreal" trailer, where the fans got a glimpse of the writer's room. Russo said that the big change, i.e, writers being in suits and ties, is a bad one to make, especially considering that it's supposed to be a room filled with creativity:

"I saw a still photo in the writer's room, that new show they're going to do [WWE Unreal on Netflix]. You've got a bunch of guys sitting in a board room with suits and ties. That's a creative meeting? That is what it looks like? And then we wonder why there's no creativity in this? You can't be creative like that!" [From 04:29 to 05:01]

Russo implied that the writers in the room were walking around eggshells because Triple H was there, and he said that this wasn't conducive to creativity:

"How do you work like that? And Triple H is sitting at the head of the table, so you know that they're all in their best behavior. We've got to make sure we pitch him something he likes. How do you work like that, man?" [05:39 to 05:54]

You can watch the full video below:

Why Vince Russo's comments about Triple H's writer's room go deeper than what he mentioned

On the surface, Vince Russo expressed frustration and disbelief about the fact that the creative writer's room (led by Triple H) is filled with people in suits. To Russo, this was the antithesis of not being creative, but it went much further than that.

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone added that it represents what's wrong with the creative process to begin with. The formality of it, the need to dress impeccably, is a microcosm of a bigger issue. That issue is that the writers aren't fully aware of why they are there in the first place.

Featherstone added that this creates an environment where it's all about pitching ideas and seeing what sticks rather than having a loose, informal setting where people can be their unrestricted selves. Thus, it gives rise to an ease that creates the necessary conditions for creativity to shine.

It will be interesting to see how this process evolves over time and whether WWE learns from its mistakes.

