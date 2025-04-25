Reason why there's backstage unhappiness in WWE over recent announcement (Exclusive)

Triple H was at the front and center in the promotion of one of WWE's newest massive collaborations with Netflix. However, there have reportedly been feelings of discomfort and unhappiness backstage as a result of it.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, the upcoming Netflix documentary titled WWE: Unreal was addressed. The documentary was announced over WrestleMania weekend, and it was revealed to be a program that will feature the backstage workings of the sports entertainment juggernaut, including the creative process.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, some veteran names and long-tenured people within the company were uncomfortable with the idea of exposing the wrestling business to this extent. Not only this, but others within the promotion were also not too happy about the announcement of the documentary.

The reason why there's such heavy criticism for WWE: Unreal

There has been a considerably one-sided level of backlash towards WWE: Unreal, especially on X/Twitter. The general response seems to be that there's no need to go further behind the scenes to this level, where the inner workings of WWE creative are revealed.

Perhaps it could be a direct result of the fact that The Rock has time and again broken character to let people know that wrestling is a "work", just like he did when he appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere as himself, and not playing the character of The Final Boss. This was apparent again when he did a press conference after SmackDown (prior to Elimination Chamber 2025), and once again on The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania 41. When responding to Busted Open Radio's Dave LaGreca, The Rock reiterated again that it was all a "work", and the reactions were not positive.

It has less to do with fans being unaware of the show being a "work." Based on the reaction of the young fan who went viral in Brussels, Belgium, over John Cena calling him out, even children seem to be aware of the scripted nature of wrestling programming. With that said, the entire idea behind the criticism is that wrestling, by nature, is meant to temporarily suspend one's belief of everything real.

It isn't that the Stamford-based promotion hasn't done behind-the-scenes shows before. WWE 24 was a great example of the behind-the-scenes happenings for certain superstars and events, and Breaking Ground was a highly acclaimed show that followed the up-and-comers in NXT and the struggle to make it big.

However, the premise of such content was to tell stories of the human beings behind the characters and their journeys, rather than exposing the fact that wrestling was scripted and pre-determined.

Let us know what you think about WWE Unreal on Netflix in the comments below.

