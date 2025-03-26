"I didn’t know he was going to sh*t on me" - Viral young fan comments on being called out by John Cena

WWE Superstar John Cena shocked everyone by singling out a young fan of his earlier this month on Monday Night RAW. The young fan recently spoke about The Cenation Leader calling him out.

Ad

The 16-time World Champion returned to the red brand on March 17 in Brussels, Belgium. Cena cut a fierce promo and started bashing the fans. He singled out a young fan donning his merchandise to call his relationship with the WWE Universe toxic and dysfunctional.

The young fan targeted by the veteran star recently spoke to a media outlet in Brussels. He noted that he had no idea that Cena was going to treat him the way he did.

Ad

Trending

However, he added that he understood that the RAW star was in character and felt honored. The fan stated that the 47-year-old would always be a hero for him.

"John Cena pointed his finger at me & I was honored. I didn't know he was going to sh*t on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero," he said. [H/T: EliteRockerzX]

Ad

Check out the clip here.

Ad

John Cena made massive claim on WWE RAW

A week after mocking the WWE Universe, John Cena showed up in Glasgow, Scotland, to continue berating the fans on the March 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. In addition to the fan-bashing, the wrestling legend made a huge claim during his promo.

Cena claimed that he would ruin wrestling for everyone. He intended to do so by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and leaving the promotion with the title. The veteran noted he would keep the original strap, leaving the wrestling promotion with no choice but to introduce a new one.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Cody Rhodes stepped in to confront Cena and claim he would secure the win at The Showcase of Immortals and retain his title. The two stars teased a physical altercation before The Cenation Leader left the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback