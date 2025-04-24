The Rock responds to claim suggesting he threw Triple H "under the bus" following his latest WrestleMania 41 comments

The Rock has responded to Dave LaGreca's criticism after the latter claimed that he "threw Triple H under the bus" with his WrestleMania 41 comments.

The Final Boss was absent from this year's WrestleMania and wasn't anywhere to be seen when John Cena won his 17th WWE World Championship. The Rock recently said that he stayed away to let the spotlight be on John Cena, who went on to dethrone Cody Rhodes in the show's main event with an assist from Travis Scott. The show concluded with Cena and Scott standing tall.

On Instagram, Rock responded to LaGreca's comments from the Busted Open podcast, asking him to join the creative discussions involving Cena and Cody Rhodes to further expand his perspective.

"Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview. Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show. Ps, tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us," The Rock wrote.

Check out a screengrab of his Instagram comment:

The Rock revealed the real reason behind his return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

The Rock has revealed the real reason behind his return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the Final Boss opened up about his latest return and the conversation he had with Ari Emanuel. He said:

"So, I got a call about a month before Elimination Chamber. I get a call from Ari Emanuel, who we know owns TKO, and TKO owns WWE. He has been my longtime business partner and one of my best friends for over 20 years. He said, 'We need help at Elimination Chamber. Ticket sales are a little slow.'"

Elimination Chamber: Toronto concluded with Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena joining forces after Cena turned heel by taking out Cody Rhodes.

