Triple H has finally confirmed major WWE announcement as plans for WrestleMania 42 become public

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 15, 2025 01:10 GMT
The star has made a huge announcement (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Triple H has now taken to social media to share a huge announcement with fans. The WWE CCO decided to share the news with fans and ask them to take action, as it was about the biggest show of the year for them. This comes after an announcement was made earlier.

This year, Las Vegas was the host for WrestleMania 41. In the coming year, it was said that the show would be taking place in New Orleans. However, later, in May, it was announced that the plan had changed. The 2026 WrestleMania was shifted to Las Vegas for another year.

Triple H took to his X account to say that it was once again time for Las Vegas to double down. The Game reposted the announcement that the two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale on September 24. He said that The Show of Shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world once again. He reminded fans to be one of the first to secure the two-day combination tickets to 'Mania, which is set to be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.

"It’s time to double down @Vegas… The show of shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world… AGAIN! Be one of the first to secure your two-day combo tickets to #WrestleMania @AllegiantStadm."

Triple H has found himself at the center of a lot of criticism

The contract expiration and departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WWE have left Triple H in the middle of a lot of controversy.

The Game has come under fire after the contracts of the two stars expired, and they stepped outside the company for the next step in their careers. At this point, neither star has rejoined the company, despite a campaign by fans for them to be re-signed.

While there is always hope for the future, it seems that they are now ready for whatever is next for them, even if it’s outside WWE. Triple H has not made an official statement about their departure yet.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
