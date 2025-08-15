Triple H has finally confirmed major WWE announcement as plans for WrestleMania 42 become public

Triple H has now taken to social media to share a huge announcement with fans. The WWE CCO decided to share the news with fans and ask them to take action, as it was about the biggest show of the year for them. This comes after an announcement was made earlier.This year, Las Vegas was the host for WrestleMania 41. In the coming year, it was said that the show would be taking place in New Orleans. However, later, in May, it was announced that the plan had changed. The 2026 WrestleMania was shifted to Las Vegas for another year.Triple H took to his X account to say that it was once again time for Las Vegas to double down. The Game reposted the announcement that the two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 will go on sale on September 24. He said that The Show of Shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world once again. He reminded fans to be one of the first to secure the two-day combination tickets to 'Mania, which is set to be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.&quot;It’s time to double down @Vegas… The show of shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world… AGAIN! Be one of the first to secure your two-day combo tickets to #WrestleMania @AllegiantStadm.&quot;Triple H has found himself at the center of a lot of criticismThe contract expiration and departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WWE have left Triple H in the middle of a lot of controversy.The Game has come under fire after the contracts of the two stars expired, and they stepped outside the company for the next step in their careers. At this point, neither star has rejoined the company, despite a campaign by fans for them to be re-signed.While there is always hope for the future, it seems that they are now ready for whatever is next for them, even if it’s outside WWE. Triple H has not made an official statement about their departure yet.