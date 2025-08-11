Karrion Kross finally reveals what really happened with WWE and confirms he's leaving: "It just profoundly disappointed me"

Karrion Kross' time in WWE has come to an end, and he has finally revealed what really happened. Fans now have the answers they were looking for.

Both he and Scarlett have been let go by the company after their contracts expired. Scarlett has also spoken about the situation.

Karrion Kross, in his YouTube video, said he still wanted to work in WWE and had even asked them to renew his contract back in January. However, that did not happen. The Herald of Doomsday said that he wanted to stay with the company, but things did not turn out that way.

“August 10th, it’s up. That’s another situation where it’s like, on top of everything else that’s going on, that’s confusing and stressful because I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. I think it’s crazy, it’s preposterous for anyone to think that I wouldn’t want to be here or go somewhere else. It’s nothing against anywhere else, but I’m fully committed. I’m here," said Karrion Kross.

Kross also mentioned that there was a lack of communication from WWE about the entire situation, which had not sat right with him. He said that he was angry about it, and at the same time, he was profoundly disappointed.

"Many months have gone by, and we never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done. There wasn’t really anything that was discussed of real substance. It didn’t make me angry or upset, it just profoundly disappointed me because I think about this business probably differently than the person I was speaking to because of the nature of what I do."

Triple H has been noted previously as the one who decides who stays and who goes.

Karrion Kross reveals that WWE told him to hold himself back

Karrion Kross said that he was told not to go as far as he could. He said that he was asked to hold himself back and not do as much as he wanted to.

Kross said that he did not understand it since they were always on the same team, but at the same time, they didn’t want him to do things that would help the team.

"It’s probably the hardest part of the gig when you know you can give more and they tell you, ‘Don’t home run. Hit that to the outfield and run to second. Make sure you stop on second. Do not run home.’ One day, you don’t get the home run, but you run far enough to get past second, and you do run home. You’re on the court playing basketball. They tell you to pass, but you have a three-point shot right there. We’re all on the same team and trying to win the game. You shoot and get the three points. They’re mad at you. Why? Why are they mad about the extra three points?"

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have confirmed that their time with the company has come to an end.

