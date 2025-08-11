"I've been f***ed" - Karrion Kross finally breaks silence on leaving WWE

Karrion Kross has now broken his silence and spoken out about having to leave WWE and his contract expiring. The statement comes after almost a month of speculation about his contract with the company as well as what's next for him. The star has not had the easiest time, with rumors swirling about his time with the company coming to an end and him not being offered a new contract.

The WWE star spoke out in a video earlier tonight, where he talked about how he was told not to acknowledge cheers from fans. He also talked about how his contract was expiring tonight, on August 10, and that his time with the company was at an end. He added that he had wanted to renew the contract for a long time, but there was no conversation about that.

The star opened up on his podcast with Sam Roberts following WrestleMania, where he appeared to break character and talk about how he wanted to show everyone in WWE what he could do. The comments came off like it was him breaking his role, but it was actually part of something that he was doing in character. He wanted everyone to know that it was in character, but he feels like things did not work out.

“I’ve been f***ed. Things are weird, things are not bad, things are just very strange. I feel like the following day after WrestleMania and the Sam Roberts podcast, I literally slipped into another timeline, another world. Once it was done, everybody was like 'Holy s**t, that was amazing.' (...) He was saying to me ‘That’s the guy we need.’ (...) I said before I left ‘Guys, please make sure everyone knows this was a work, let them know that I'm not actually mad, I love it here, and I’m just doing my job.'" [0:50 - 1:52]

Scarlett has now also released a statement on her contract expiring and how their time in WWE has come to an end.

Karrion Kross admitted that he was asked to stop himself

Karrion Kross admitted that WWE asked him to hold himself back and that he could not understand why the company was not leaning into what the fans wanted to see.

"If we didn’t lean into what the audience was asking for, or what they wanted to see, they’re going to get louder. Pretending it’s not there or convincing yourself it’s going to go away, it’s not." [22:27 - 22:40]

Karrion Kross recently lost his match against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. The star has now confirmed that his time with WWE has come to an end.

