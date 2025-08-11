"My time in WWE has been an incredible ride" - Scarlett bids farewell and issues statement after her contract also expires

Scarlett has now bid farewell to WWE after her contract expired. The star, along with her husband Karrion Kross, is leaving WWE now that their time with the company has come to an end.For a long time now, there has been talk about how neither Kross nor Scarlett had their contracts renewed by the company. Given all the news surrounding the situation, fans speculated it might be a work, especially with Triple H making it a point to have such storylines in recent months, with even Seth Rollins' injury being part of the plot.Now, with their contracts expiring tonight, Karrion Kross has put out a massive statement about bidding farewell to WWE. Now, Scarlett also put out a post on X, where she has said goodbye to fans.The star said that her time in the company had been an incredible ride, and it had been the best locker room. She called them family, and she said that she would miss seeing them every week, while she would also miss the fans, all of whom had their back in recent weeks with their support.She said it was now time for the next chapter and shared her details for anyone to secure a booking.&quot;My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen. 📩 Bookings &amp; appearances: RealScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com.&quot;Scarlett and Karrion Kross have both made a huge mark in WWEDespite not being featured heavily on WWE TV for a long time, both Karrion Kross and Scarlett managed to capture the attention of fans and become highly popular stars, beloved by many.With fans chanting for them, WWE and Triple H did not always give them the attention fans hoped for, with him being featured in backstage promos more than matches. Recently, The Game also ignored one of the chants for him, saying Brock Lesnar's name instead of his.It seems that they are going to be leaving the company at the moment after they have bid farewell.