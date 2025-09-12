Stone Cold Steve Austin could step out of retirement for a match at WWE WrestleMania 43 - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:54 GMT
Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin stepped out of retirement in 2022 against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and a recent report suggests he could return to the ring in 2027 under one condition.

Stone Cold Steve Austin stepped out of retirement for the first time in nearly two decades when he went head-to-head against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred match. After he won the bout, there has been an interest to see The Texas Rattlesnake return for another contest inside the squared circle, which could become a reality in over a year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the six-time WWE World Champion wants to be healthy and physically ready to do a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Steve Austin made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in a non-wrestling capacity, where he announced the numbers for the two-night event. It'll be interesting to see if The Texas Rattlesnake can work towards a return to the ring for a match in Saudi Arabia at WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's long-time WWE rival could compete at WrestleMania 43 - Reports

The Rock is arguably Stone Cold Steve Austin's greatest rival in the Stamford-based promotion. The two have locked horns thrice at WrestleMania, and The Texas Rattlesnake retired from in-ring competition after he lost to The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 19.

While the two are not in their prime, they're still some of the most talked-about legends in the business, and Saudi Arabia wants a star-studded card for WrestleMania 43 in 2027. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the country is negotiating for The Final Boss' return to WWE.

The deal is close to being finalized, and it could lead to The Rock's return to the promotion for a match. The multi-time world champion's last in-ring outing took place at WrestleMania XL when he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
