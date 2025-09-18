  • home icon
BREAKING: Tony Khan Officially Confirms Blockbuster Match Will Kick Off AEW All Out 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 18, 2025 20:23 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW All Out 2025 is just a few days away. Now, Tony Khan has made a massive announcement about the pay-per-view.

One of the most highly anticipated matches at All Out 2025 is Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's tag team bout against FTR. This match was many months in the making after FTR betrayed Copeland at Dynasty 2025. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler then tried to help Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne attack Christian at All In: Texas. However, Copeland returned from hiatus and stopped them. Now, Cage and Copeland will team up to face Wheeler and Harwood at All Out 2025.

During the recent media call for All Out 2025, Tony Khan revealed that Christian Cage and Adam Copeland's match against FTR will kick off the show at Scotiabank Arena.

Tony Khan Refused to Cancel a Major AEW All Out Match

On the September 6 episode of Collision, Mark Briscoe faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match. During the bout, MJF interfered and cost Briscoe the win. Following the contest, Maxwell continued to assault the former ROH Champion. The Salt of the Earth then got on the mic and challenged Briscoe to a match anytime, anywhere. Mark chose to face Friedman at All Out. He then chose Tables 'N' Tacks as the stipulation last week on Collision.

This week on Dynamite, MJF barged into Tony's office and demanded that the AEW boss cancel his match at All Out. He claimed that Tony owed him after changing the rules of the Casino Gauntlet contract cash-in. However, Tony refused to give in to the former World Champion's demands.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the match canceled, MJF took to social media to call out Tony Khan, who responded that he owed The Salt of the Earth nothing.

"I owe you nothing!" he exclaimed.

Check out his tweet here.

It will be interesting to see how AEW All Out 2025 will compare against WWE's Wrestlepalooza this weekend.






