  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • “I owe you nothing”- Tony Khan sends a message to major AEW name after heated argument between the two

“I owe you nothing”- Tony Khan sends a message to major AEW name after heated argument between the two

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 18, 2025 12:02 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President and CEO. [Image Credit: AEW YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan has sent a stern warning to a former champion following their recent verbal altercation. September to Remember was a memorable edition of Dynamite ahead of All Out. One of the highly anticipated matches of the pay-per-view is MJF vs. Mark Briscoe. The two have been at each other's throats for months and will settle scores this Saturday.

Ad

Mark chose Tables 'N' Tacks as the stipulation for their match. He revealed it on last week's Collision and even tried to put Maxwell through the thumbtacks. On the most recent Dynamite edition, the former AEW World Champion barged into Tony Khan's office and demanded that the company's CEO cancel the match. The Salt of the Earth also listed out why the AEW President should avoid moving forward with the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF claimed that since Tony changed the Casino Gauntlet contract cash-in rules at the last moment, the 42-year-old owed The Salt of the Earth a favor. However, Khan quickly clarified that the rule change took place due to Friedman's actions.

Later, The Devil took to X and called out Tony for not cancelling the match. Responding to the post, the AEW President claimed that he didn't owe MJF anything.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"I owe you nothing!" he exclaimed.
Ad
Ad

MJF breaks character to praise Tony Khan

During the initial years of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan hired several former WWE Superstars. However, he has been quite selective when it comes to signing former WWE talents in the past couple of years.

During a conversation with TV Insider this past July, MJF talked highly of his boss and said that the AEW President currently hires stars who are actually worthy.

Ad

He said:

"Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that [sic] not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions." [H/T: TV Insider]

It will be interesting to see what goes down at All Out when MJF and Mark Briscoe collide.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications