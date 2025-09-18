“I owe you nothing”- Tony Khan sends a message to major AEW name after heated argument between the two

AEW President Tony Khan has sent a stern warning to a former champion following their recent verbal altercation. September to Remember was a memorable edition of Dynamite ahead of All Out. One of the highly anticipated matches of the pay-per-view is MJF vs. Mark Briscoe. The two have been at each other's throats for months and will settle scores this Saturday.Mark chose Tables 'N' Tacks as the stipulation for their match. He revealed it on last week's Collision and even tried to put Maxwell through the thumbtacks. On the most recent Dynamite edition, the former AEW World Champion barged into Tony Khan's office and demanded that the company's CEO cancel the match. The Salt of the Earth also listed out why the AEW President should avoid moving forward with the contest.MJF claimed that since Tony changed the Casino Gauntlet contract cash-in rules at the last moment, the 42-year-old owed The Salt of the Earth a favor. However, Khan quickly clarified that the rule change took place due to Friedman's actions.Later, The Devil took to X and called out Tony for not cancelling the match. Responding to the post, the AEW President claimed that he didn't owe MJF anything.&quot;I owe you nothing!&quot; he exclaimed.MJF breaks character to praise Tony KhanDuring the initial years of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan hired several former WWE Superstars. However, he has been quite selective when it comes to signing former WWE talents in the past couple of years.During a conversation with TV Insider this past July, MJF talked highly of his boss and said that the AEW President currently hires stars who are actually worthy.He said:&quot;Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that [sic] not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions.&quot; [H/T: TV Insider]It will be interesting to see what goes down at All Out when MJF and Mark Briscoe collide.