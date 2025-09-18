Top AEW star is angry and sends explicit message; calls out Tony Khan

Tony Khan had deal with a top AEW star this week on television which resulted in a war of words. Following that, the superstar expressed his anger with an explicit message directed at the company's President and CEO.On the September 17 edition of AEW September to Remember, Maxwell Jacob Friedman stormed straight into Tony Khan's office. As the door shut, the duo could be heard shouting at each other in a heated argument. The Wolf of Wrestling wanted Khan to take him out of his scheduled Tables and Tacks match against Mark Briscoe at All Out 2025.The AEW CEO outrightly refused his demand and berated him for his recent actions against Briscoe over the last few weeks. MJF's anger boiled over, and he left the room, not before saying that Tony Khan would be responsible for another Briscoe going under the ground, referencing the death of Mark's real-life brother, Jay Briscoe, in 2023.Following the segment, MJF took to his X to send out a message to Khan. The Salt of the Earth once again berated him in his classic MJF style after he refused to take him out of his match at All Out..@TonyKhan THIS IS BULLSHIT AND YOU KNOW IT!!!!!! Tony Khan fined top AEW stars before All Out 2025Apart from tensions with MJF, Tony Khan had to deal with another situation heading into the AEW All Out pay-per-view. This involved the top tag team on his roster, FTR. The team's manager revealed that Khan's regime fined Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after they attacked the camera crew last week on Dynamite.&quot;They had it coming you know that's the harsh reality of it and to be honest, Dax and Cash are fed up and last Wednesday, they snapped. We paid a fine and that was that.&quot;Despite the turbulent road to AEW All Out, Khan seems prepared for one of his company's signature events. So it will be interesting to see the show go down this Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.