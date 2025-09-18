Top AEW star storms into Tony Khan's room; gets into serious argument

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:18 GMT
Tony Khan is the current AEW President and CEO
Tony Khan is the current AEW President and CEO (Image via AEW's YouTube and X)

A top star did not hesitate to march straight into AEW President and CEO Tony Khan's office on Dynamite this week. As the dust settled, things got heated and ended up in a huge argument between the two.

The aforementioned star, who is a former AEW World Champion, is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Salt of the Earth has been engaged in a heated feud with Mark Briscoe for a long time now. He challenged Briscoe to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025, with his choice of stipulation. Last week on Collision, the former ROH star chose a Tables and Tacks match. He even tried to put MJF through thumbtacks before he ran off.

On the September 17 edition of AEW September to Remember, The Wolf of Wrestling was seen storming into Tony Khan's office. While nothing was visible, fans could listen to Khan and MJF's heated argument. The former AEW World Champion attempted to get out of his scheduled match against Mark Briscoe.

However, Khan refused to do so and berated him for his recent actions against Briscoe, which, in his eyes, violated AEW's rules. Hearing that, MJF made it clear that one more Briscoe would be under the ground and on Tony Khan's head, referencing the real-life death of Mark's brother, Jay Briscoe, in 2023.

Tony Khan fined a top AEW tag team

On the road to AEW All Out, Tony Khan took another firm decision by fining the top tag team, FTR. This came after they attacked the camera crew last week on Dynamite, and was revealed by FTR's manager, Stokely.

"They had it coming you know that's the harsh reality of it and to be honest, Dax and Cash are fed up and last Wednesday, they snapped. We paid a fine and that was that.

With All Out pay-per-view days away, it will be interesting to see if it will be yet another success for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

