MJF forced to run away after massive announcement on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 00:49 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Collision and Zak Knight's X Account]

A major announcement featuring MJF was made tonight on AEW Collision. He was forced to flee after getting into a confrontation with a popular star following this incident.

At All Out: Toronto next weekend, the former AEW World Champion is set to be in action as he will face Mark Briscoe in a grudge match. The two have been feuding for some time and are now looking to settle this once and for all. Last week, the two got into a brawl, which led to their match being made official for the pay-per-view. Friedman gave Briscoe the liberty of choosing a stipulation for their bout.

To begin Collision tonight, MJF was in the ring, and he had a lot to say about his bitter rival. He claimed that next weekend, regardless of what the stipulation would be, he'd come out on top. After this, he was looking to once more go after 'Hangman' Adam Page and his world title.

The Sussex County Chicken then appeared on-screen as he finally revealed what stipulation he had come up with. This would be a Tables N' Tacks match. This is a unique match type, and nothing of this sort has been done in AEW.

Mark Briscoe then brought up how he had not given MJF his wedding gift, and he suddenly appeared behind him, blindsiding him. He then brought out a bag full of thumbtacks and laid these out in the ring. Briscoe looked to hit Friedman with a Jay Driller on top of these, but the latter was able to escape.

Max quickly ran out of the ring and escaped from his clutches. Briscoe almost gave him a preview of the beating he'll receive next weekend. However, things may be different at All Out, with MJF being prepared for the level of carnage this match may showcase. Who do you see walking out as the victor?

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
