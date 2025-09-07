MJF surprisingly shows up on Collision, immediately p***es off top AEW star

By Gaurav Singh
Published Sep 07, 2025 04:10 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF on AEW Collision (Source-AEW on X)

After he showed up on the latest episode of AEW Collision, MJF had a heated confrontation with a former International Champion. The Salt of the Earth paid a surprise visit during the main event of the show.

The top AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita squared off against Mark Briscoe in the main event of Collision. While both amazing wrestlers were having a riveting encounter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed up out of nowhere and cost Briscoe the match and allowing Takeshita to get the win.

MJF then began attacking Mark Briscoe brutally before Konosuke Takeshita intervened. Max had a heated confrontation with Takeshita, and Don Callis had to separate them before they got physical. It was a potential tease for a mega feud between MJF and Takeshita in the near future.

After Konosuke left, Max continued to brawl with Mark Briscoe. Before leaving, The Salt of the Earth called Briscoe out for a match, allowing him to name the place and stipulation for the same. It will be interesting to see where the feud between the two goes next.

Wrestling veteran on the top AEW star refusing WWE's offer

The wrestling veteran, Konnan, recently opened up on the former AEW World Champion, MJF, choosing not to go to the WWE. Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Tony Khan outbid the offer Max got from the Stamford-based promotion:

"He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone," Konna said.
youtube-cover

Hereafter, only time will tell what the future holds for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
