  • home icon
  • AEW
  • BREAKING: Tony Khan fines top AEW stars

BREAKING: Tony Khan fines top AEW stars

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 17, 2025 11:10 GMT
Tony Khan is the current AEW President &amp; CEO (Image via AEW
Tony Khan is the current AEW President & CEO (Image via AEW's YouTube)

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has taken strict action against a top team on his roster. This came after their heinous actions on Dynamite last week.

Ad

The aforementioned tag team, which has been multi-time tag team champions worldwide, is Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR. The duo came down to the ring with their manager, Stokely, on the September 10 edition of Dynamite.

Following some harsh words delivered for their opponents at the upcoming AEW All Out 2025, Cope and Christian Cage, FTR, laid an assault on the ringside personnel, including the camera crew. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Stokely addressed FTR's actions on Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He revealed that Tony Khan and his regime had fined the tag team for attacking the cameramen. However, Stokely made it clear that it was a message for Cope and Christian, as he believed that the beatdown would be their future at All Out.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"They had it coming you know that's the harsh reality of it and to be honest, Dax and Cash are fed up and last Wednesday, they snapped. We paid a fine and that was that. But I hope Adam Copeland and I hope Christian Cage, I hope that they were watching because that is their future this Saturday except for there just won't be a camera and a fine involved like, FTR, they're going to beat their a**es."
Ad
Ad

Tony Khan announces huge contract signing before AEW All Out

Tony Khan recently made a huge announcement for the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite for All Out 2025. The AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page, and his challenger, Kyle Fletcher, will meet in the ring, face-to-face, for the contract signing of their title match at the pay-per-view.

"All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match, TOMORROW!" he wrote.

With Tony Khan gearing up to compete against WWE's Wrestlepalooza on the same day, it will be interesting to see if AEW All Out can reign supreme over WWE's debut PLE on ESPN.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications