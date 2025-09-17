BREAKING: Tony Khan fines top AEW stars

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has taken strict action against a top team on his roster. This came after their heinous actions on Dynamite last week.The aforementioned tag team, which has been multi-time tag team champions worldwide, is Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR. The duo came down to the ring with their manager, Stokely, on the September 10 edition of Dynamite.Following some harsh words delivered for their opponents at the upcoming AEW All Out 2025, Cope and Christian Cage, FTR, laid an assault on the ringside personnel, including the camera crew. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Stokely addressed FTR's actions on Dynamite.He revealed that Tony Khan and his regime had fined the tag team for attacking the cameramen. However, Stokely made it clear that it was a message for Cope and Christian, as he believed that the beatdown would be their future at All Out.&quot;They had it coming you know that's the harsh reality of it and to be honest, Dax and Cash are fed up and last Wednesday, they snapped. We paid a fine and that was that. But I hope Adam Copeland and I hope Christian Cage, I hope that they were watching because that is their future this Saturday except for there just won't be a camera and a fine involved like, FTR, they're going to beat their a**es.&quot;Tony Khan announces huge contract signing before AEW All OutTony Khan recently made a huge announcement for the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite for All Out 2025. The AEW World Champion, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, and his challenger, Kyle Fletcher, will meet in the ring, face-to-face, for the contract signing of their title match at the pay-per-view.&quot;All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match, TOMORROW!&quot; he wrote.With Tony Khan gearing up to compete against WWE's Wrestlepalooza on the same day, it will be interesting to see if AEW All Out can reign supreme over WWE's debut PLE on ESPN.