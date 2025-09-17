  • home icon
  AEW President Tony Khan officially announces huge contract signing just before All Out 2025

AEW President Tony Khan officially announces huge contract signing just before All Out 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 17, 2025 02:15 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW has stacked All Out with huge high-stakes matches. It will be going against WWE's Wrestlepalooza, and both companies are pulling out all stops to build their respective events. Tony Khan recently made an interesting announcement involving Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher, days ahead to promote the pay-per-view.

The AEW World Champion will be facing the reigning TNT Champion at All Out this weekend. Last week, the Cowboy tried to play mind games with the Protostar by claiming that he is not ready to be a world champion yet. The upcoming episode of Dynamite will air a special edition, 'September to Remember,' where the dynamic duo will come face-to-face.

Tony Khan took to X and announced that Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher will meet in the ring this week for a contract signing.

"All Out Contract Signing for Hangman Page vs Kyle Fletcher, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro will sign the contract for their #AEWAllOut ppv World Title match, TOMORROW!" he wrote.

Veteran suggests separating AEW star Kyle Fletcher from his faction

The Protostar has been an integral member of the Don Callis Family. However, it seems like he gets lost in the shuffle often, while he should be taking this moment to shine on his own.

While speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray said that Kyle Fletcher shouldn't be with the Don Callis Family anymore.

"When Fletcher got on the stick, the people were all over him tonight, so I was like, alright, this is really good because Fletcher is generating his own boos, which got me thinking again. Later in the show, we saw Kyle Fletcher, Don Callis and Tony Schiavone outside of the arena, so I got to thinking maybe they're better off with just having Callis with Fletcher," he said.

It remains to be seen if the rising star walks out as a double champion from All Out.

bell-icon Manage notifications