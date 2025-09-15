Tony Khan urged to immediately break up major AEW faction

A veteran recently suggested that a top AEW faction should be separated for the betterment of a talented star. Kyle Fletcher has been part of the Don Callis Family for almost a year now. He will face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out.

Ad

The Protostar has transformed from an underrated tag team wrestler to an absolute main event star in just a year. While Kyle is responsible for the majority of his success, Don Callis also made a significant contribution. However, along with the reigning AEW TNT Champion, the Don Callis Family includes many other stars in the faction.

While speaking on Busted Open After Dark, wrestling veteran Bully Ray said that Tony Khan must separate Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis from the rest of the stable to boost The Protostar.

Ad

Trending

"When Fletcher got on the stick, the people were all over him tonight, so I was like, alright, this is really good because Fletcher is generating his own boos, which got me thinking again. Later in the show, we saw Kyle Fletcher, Don Callis and Tony Schiavone outside of the arena, so I got to thinking maybe they're better off with just having Callis with Fletcher," he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

AEW star Kyle Fletcher talks about being compared to Randy Orton

The reigning TNT Champion made certain changes to his looks after turning heel and was compared to Randy Orton.

While speaking on The Masked Man Show, Kyle Fletcher said that he never wanted to be someone's copy and therefore tried to be unique.

"Then that's when I started getting the Randy Orton (comparisons). And I was like, okay, that's a nice comparison, but I never want to be a copy of someone else. I want to be my own person," he said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Protostar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!