Current AEW champion shares honest thoughts on comparison with Randy Orton: "I never want to be a copy of someone"

A current AEW champion has been compared to Randy Orton. He has now shared his honest thoughts on this comparison.AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has undergone a massive change over the past year. After betraying Will Ospreay, The Protostar changed up his look and gimmick. He completely shaved his head. However, this brought about comparisons with Randy Orton since they looked similar.During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Kyle Fletcher addressed the comparisons to Orton, stating that he was trying to make himself stand out when he shaved his head.“I think when I did the head shave and the character change, whatever you want to call it, it was like, okay, I have to make my look stand out. I have to change things up from what I was doing before. And then trunks was the idea. I'll change the jacket. I'll put the entrance pants. I'll do whatever.&quot;He further added that when he was being compared to The Viper, he didn't want to be a copy of someone else. Hence, he started wearing pink to stand out.&quot;And then that's when I started getting the Randy Orton (comparisons). And I was like, okay, that's a nice comparison, but I never want to be a copy of someone else. I want to be my own person. So then it was, from there, how do we change things to become a little bit more unique? And then organically, I ended up with the pink and the pink has stuck. And then everything kind of just evolves. So yeah, it evolved very naturally into what it is today.” [H/T WrestlePurists]Myles Borne is also often compared to Randy OrtonAnother star that has often drawn comparisons to Randy Orton is Myles Borne. People even started calling him Baby Randy due to how similar he looks to The Viper.Unlike Kyle Fletcher, he has played into these comparisons by using some of Orton's signature moves in the ring. This past week on NXT, Myles Borne even paid tribute to the WWE legend when he turned off the lights during his backstage assault of Lexis King. This was very similar to a backstage attack Orton did when he returned to his Legend Killer gimmick during the pandemic era. He put on night vision goggles and turned off the lights before attacking several legends like The Big Show and Ric Flair.It's good to see that Kyle Fletcher is trying to break free of this Orton comparison and stand on his own.