  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Current AEW champion shares honest thoughts on comparison with Randy Orton: "I never want to be a copy of someone"

Current AEW champion shares honest thoughts on comparison with Randy Orton: "I never want to be a copy of someone"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:05 GMT
Randy Orton
Randy Orton is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

A current AEW champion has been compared to Randy Orton. He has now shared his honest thoughts on this comparison.

Ad

AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has undergone a massive change over the past year. After betraying Will Ospreay, The Protostar changed up his look and gimmick. He completely shaved his head. However, this brought about comparisons with Randy Orton since they looked similar.

During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Kyle Fletcher addressed the comparisons to Orton, stating that he was trying to make himself stand out when he shaved his head.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think when I did the head shave and the character change, whatever you want to call it, it was like, okay, I have to make my look stand out. I have to change things up from what I was doing before. And then trunks was the idea. I'll change the jacket. I'll put the entrance pants. I'll do whatever."
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

He further added that when he was being compared to The Viper, he didn't want to be a copy of someone else. Hence, he started wearing pink to stand out.

"And then that's when I started getting the Randy Orton (comparisons). And I was like, okay, that's a nice comparison, but I never want to be a copy of someone else. I want to be my own person. So then it was, from there, how do we change things to become a little bit more unique? And then organically, I ended up with the pink and the pink has stuck. And then everything kind of just evolves. So yeah, it evolved very naturally into what it is today.” [H/T WrestlePurists]
Ad
Ad

Myles Borne is also often compared to Randy Orton

Another star that has often drawn comparisons to Randy Orton is Myles Borne. People even started calling him Baby Randy due to how similar he looks to The Viper.

Unlike Kyle Fletcher, he has played into these comparisons by using some of Orton's signature moves in the ring. This past week on NXT, Myles Borne even paid tribute to the WWE legend when he turned off the lights during his backstage assault of Lexis King. This was very similar to a backstage attack Orton did when he returned to his Legend Killer gimmick during the pandemic era. He put on night vision goggles and turned off the lights before attacking several legends like The Big Show and Ric Flair.

It's good to see that Kyle Fletcher is trying to break free of this Orton comparison and stand on his own.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications