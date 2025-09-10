'Baby Randy Orton' pays tribute to the WWE legend on NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 10, 2025 01:50 GMT
Myles Borne and Randy Orton
Randy Orton is a former WWE Champion (source: The star's Instagram account and WWE.com)

A top WWE star paid tribute to Randy Orton during a recent show. He has been compared to the WWE legend several times.

Myles Borne has been one of the rising stars in NXT for the past couple of months. He has gained a lot of traction due to his resemblance to Randy Orton. He has even played into this by using some of The Viper's signature moves during his matches. Over the past couple of weeks, Borne has been involved in a feud with Lexis King after the latter accused him of faking being deaf. On the 26th August episode of NXT, they competed in a blindfold match. King used some underhanded tactics to pick up the win. But it looks like Myles Borne is not done with him.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Lexis King was discussing Myles Borne backstage with Charlie Dempsey. Just then, Borne opened the door to the locker room. The lights went out as Borne attacked Lexis King with a steel chair. This attack was similar to the one Randy Orton did backstage when he briefly returned to his Legend Killer gimmick during the pandemic era. The Viper turned off the lights and then proceeded to attack Big Show, Ric Flair, and others backstage.

Baby Randy Orton Myles Borne Just Broke Out as a Singles Star

For most of his NXT run, Myles Borne was part of the No Quarter Catch Crew with Tavion Heights, Charlie Dempsey, and Wren Sinclair. However, after experiencing a bit of success by himself, Borne was interested in leaving the group.

Hence, he earned his freedom from the NQCC by defeating Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds match. Since then, he has done quite well for himself and has also picked up a massive win over Lexis King.

Based on tonight's assault, it looks like Myles Borne isn't done with Lexis King.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
