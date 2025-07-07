Current champion to cost Mercedes Mone her title match against Toni Storm at AEW All In? Exploring the chances

Mercedes Mone is heading to AEW All In: Texas for one of the biggest matches of her wrestling career. A night that can become historic for The CEO might turn into a nightmare at the hands of a current champion she had called out recently.

Viva Van became a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. Like Mercedes Mone, Van holds multiple titles simultaneously. In her quest to add more gold to her collection, Mone dared Van to put all her championships on the line against her.

After that, they had a few exchanges while continuing to be on separate roads. However, their paths could finally cross at AEW All In: Texas. This could happen in Mone's dream showdown against 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The CEO could find a spot to utilize some underhanded tactics to add a sixth title to her current collection. However, her attempt could be neutralized by the debuting Viva Van, who could even lay her out and give Toni Storm the opening to pin her and retain her title.

This would make the appearance of the VPW Women's Champion a huge moment on the card and set the tone for her run in AEW. Moreover, Mercedes Mone could be her very first feud in the promotion, which could lead to a 'Winner Takes All' match with both women putting their respective titles on the line.

Mercedes Mone is looking to break her own record at AEW All In: Texas

Mercedes Mone has been thriving as a marquee attraction for AEW. The CEO is the holder of five different titles at the moment. Her latest win at Grand Slam Mexico added the CMLL World Women's Title to her illustrious resume, setting the record for holding the most major championships at once.

Should she defeat Toni Storm at All In: Texas, she could win the AEW Women's World Championship, which would be her sixth title overall and set a new record. With the stakes higher than ever, it remains to be seen if Mone will be able to make history at All Elite Wrestling's biggest event.

