"I dare you" - Mercedes Mone challenges 32-year-old champion trained by Rikishi

Mercedes Mone pulled off a huge win at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico this week, making history in the process. Now, she's teased a title match against a fellow belt collector.

Viva Van became a popular name on the independent circuit before signing with AEW in early 2025. The 32-year-old was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and has won several titles throughout her wrestling journey. She was notably the longest-reigning BTW Women's Champion in history before dropping the belt in February this year, enjoying a reign of 1,218 days.

While Van doesn't hold all the titles she once did, she still stepped up to Mercedes Mone following the latter's CMLL World Women's Championship victory at Grand Slam: Mexico. The CEO has responded to the call-out on X/Twitter, daring Viva to put her belts on the line:

"I dare you to put all of them on the line! 💅🏽 🤑 ❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone defended her newest title just two days after winning it

Mercedes Mone made history with her win at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico this week, becoming the first woman in history to wrestle at Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and Arena Mexico. However, her week in the Mexican capital didn't end there.

Just two days later, The CEO defended her newly-won CMLL World Women's Championship against La Catalina at Fantastica Mania Mexico. Following the match, she sent out a message on X/Twitter to celebrate.

"Larga vida a la Reyna del mundo! #cmll; #FantasticaMania2025," she wrote.

Mone's message translates to "Long live the Queen of the World!" Now that she has six belts from promotions across the globe, it's hard to deny that she stands atop the professional wrestling industry. However, the former WWE Superstar's greatest challenge may lie ahead, as she still has "Timeless" Toni Storm to contend with at AEW All In: Texas next month.

