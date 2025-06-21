Mercedes Mone sends a message after another successful title defense outside AEW

Ever since she made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mercedes Mone has been at the top of AEW's Women's division. Mone sent a message on her X/Twitter account after she successfully defended her newly won CMLL World Women's Championship.

Mone faced off against Zeuxis Lucero for the CMLL Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. She dethroned the Mexican star to add another title to her storied legacy.

She successfully defended her newly won title against La Catalina at the CMLL Fantastica Mania in Arena Mexico. After picking up the win, Mone took to X/Twitter to address her fans in Spanish. Her message translated to "Long live the Queen of the World."

"Larga vida a la Reyna del mundo! #cmll; #FantasticaMania2025," she wrote.

The CEO is set to face off against the Timeless Toni Storm at AEW All In for the AEW Women's Championship. It'll be interesting to see if Mone can beat Storm for the title at AEW's biggest event.

Cora Jade named Mercedes Mone as her dream opponent

Mercedes Mone is an inspiration to a lot of female stars. Recently released WWE star Cora Jade, who now has taken up her old name Elayna Black, shared her interest in facing Mone one day.

During a recent appearance at the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Cora Jade claimed that it's her ultimate dream match to face Mone.

"That’s my current dream match. I feel like her and Bayley were my favorites out of the four Horsewomen. I loved all of them, but I feel like I really, really looked up to them two specifically. I feel like I just felt the most connected to them two because Mercedes was always writing in her notebook too. And I feel like I look at her and see aspects of myself too. So to be able to wrestle her now, where we both have had our time in WWE and we’re both doing our own thing now and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match.” (H/T Chris Van Vliet.com)

It'll be interesting to see Cora and Mercedes Mone face off against each other one day.

