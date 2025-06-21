AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) jokingly drops a big hint at new career move

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 21, 2025 01:30 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; now holds six belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Mercedes Moné now holds six belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Mercedes Moné has just sent out a message after hitting her latest milestone a few days ago. She has hinted at venturing into a new career move outside the ring following her current run.

At Grand Slam: Mexico, the CEO won her fifth title, the CMLL Women's Championship. She is now in possession of the TBS Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, and the commemorative belt for the winner of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

On X/Twitter, Mercedes Moné spoke about her current flawless run in wrestling. She joked that, following this, she should consider getting into politics instead. Mercedes fired shots at the likes of Linda McMahon, Kane, and Jesse Ventura, who were those who got into politics after their wrestling careers.

"I should go into politics after this run! #BetterthanLinda #BetterthanKane #Betterthanventura #Monétrain🤑😍🤑," Moné wrote.

Moné was in character for these comments as the CEO.

Mercedes Moné's plans for All In could have gone another way

A report came in last night regarding the match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné at All In: Texas and whether these were the plans all along.

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned how Mercedes was willing to lose to Athena in the Owen Hart Cup, as this could build up a rematch between them at All In.

However, once Storm vs Moné became the main match they were planning to book, the idea of her facing the ROH Women's Champion made less sense, so they scrapped the plans for this.

The CEO and the Fallen Goddess hinted at things not being over between them following their match. Mercedes won by a roll-up pin, and it is highly possible that even Athena isn't satisfied losing in this fashion.

Plans for the two to rekindle their feud could pop up in the future, as there is a lot to settle. However, for now, the two biggest stars on the roster are set for a collision course at All In: Texas.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
