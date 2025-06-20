Nixed pitch for Mercedes Mone's first AEW loss revealed [Reports]

This year's edition of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament saw several high-profile matches that were attached to major storylines heading into All In: Texas.

One of these matches was the semi-final between Mercedes Mone and Athena, which happened at AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru. While The CEO went on to win that match, a new report suggests that her going over wasn't always the plan.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that there was an internal pitch for The CEO to lose that match to Athena, which would also mark the TBS Champion's first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling. The idea was to build a heated rivalry between the Mone and the Fallen Goddess, eventually culminating in a rematch at All In: Texas.

However, plans reportedly shifted once Tony Khan decided to book Toni Storm versus Mone instead for All In. With that match locked in, the creative team felt it made little sense for Mone to lose earlier in the tournament and not emerge as the Owen Cup winner.

Mercedes Mone to defend her title outside AEW; sends opponent a message

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, Mercedes Mone captured the CMLL Women's Title by defeating Zeuxis. She was later confronted by a rising star of the promotion, La Catalina, who challenged her for the title.

The CEO accepted the challenge and will now defend it against her 25-year-old challenger at the Fantastica Mania event in Mexico later today. Ahead of the match, La Catalina weighed in on the title opportunity on the 'Informa' show and took some digs at the belt collector.

The CEO has since responded to her challenger in Spanish, sending a sharp message of her own, which, when translated, spells out:

"See you tomorrow b*tch #CMLL."

With just a few hours before Fantastica Mania kicks off, all eyes will be on Mone's first defense of her CMLL Women's Title.

