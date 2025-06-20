Mercedes Mone sends a message to rising star ahead of major title defense outside AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is slated for a title defense outside All Elite Wrestling, and she has a message for her opponent. The match was made official for this week after a challenge was made on Wednesday.
Mercedes Mone has a message for the rising CMLL star, La Catalina. At AEW Grand Slam Mexico this past Wednesday, Mercedes defeated Zeuxis to capture the CMLL World Women's Championship. During a backstage segment after the show, La Catalina confronted Mone and challenged her for the title immediately after she won it.
The CEO gracefully accepted the challenge, and she will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against La Catalina on June 20 at the FantasticaMania Mexico event. Ahead of the big match, La Catalina addressed her title match against Mercedes during the 'Informa' show and took some shots at Mone in Spanish.
Mercedes took notice of what La Catalina was saying ahead of their match and had a message for the 25-year-old star. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Mone reacted to Catalina, saying, "Nos vemos mañana perra" in Spanish, which translates to the following:
"See you tomorrow b*tch #CMLL"
Mercedes Mone had a message for the AEW Women's World Champion
At All In Texas 2025, Mercedes Mone is slated to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, at Grand Slam Mexico this week, Mercedes got attacked by Storm from behind.
During an exclusive backstage interview with Renee Paquette, The CEO addressed Storm ahead of All In, saying her time is almost up.
"Toni, you think you're going to play mind games with me? Well, I'm the master of any game. You see tonight, tonight's win, which is a preview to [sic] what's to come at All In: Texas. See, Toni, you call yourself Timeless, well, I'm iconic. I'm six belts Mone, the conversation, the blueprint, the CEO, and the Mone train is on a roll. And Toni, your time? Well, it's ticking, and it's almost up. See you in Texas, b*tch!" Mone said.
It will be interesting to see if Mercedes manages to add the AEW Women's World title to her legacy at All In on July 12.