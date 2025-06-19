Mercedes Mone has a new challenger following historic win; huge title match set

AEW star Mercedes Mone has created history yet again. At Grand Slam Mexico, The CEO became the new CMLL World Women's Champion after defeating Zeuxis. The latter's title reign reportedly lasted almost 280 days.

Mercedes Mone is currently holding five championships simultaneously, a rare phenomenon in the world of professional wrestling. Tony Khan knows he has struck gold with Mone. He wants the former WWE star to carry on with her dominant run. Hence, she will defend her newly won title at Fantasticamania on June 20. Her challenger is former CMLL Universal Amazons Champion, La Catalina.

The match was made official after La Catalina challenged The CEO for the CMLL World Women's Championship following a backstage confrontation last night.

While it is hard to say if she will manage to dethrone The CEO or not, the 25-year-old is immensely talented in the ring. She is one of the best CMLL has to offer, and there is no doubt that the above title match will deliver. Fantasticamania will take place at Arena México.

Mercedes Mone cannot live without professional wrestling

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Mone was a huge WWE star. In the Stamford-based company, she held numerous titles and had massive rivalries with names such as Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and more. World Wrestling Entertainment was everything in her life.

However, she realized that it was professional wrestling in general that she couldn't live without. The TBS Champion wrote about this in a recent edition of MoneMag.

"Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without; it's pro wrestling itself," she wrote. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Mercedes Mone has no intention to depart AEW anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if she wins the company's Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

