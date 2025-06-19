Mercedes Mone gives herself a new name following historic win at AEW Grand Slam

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone captured another major title at AEW Grand Slam this week and bestowed a brand new name upon herself. The CEO now holds six title belts from different promotions.

A few months after her All Elite Wrestling debut last year, Mercedes Mone became the AEW TBS Champion. She later went on to win the NJPW Strong Women's Title, which she recently lost. Nonetheless, Mone currently holds six belts, including the TBS, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, Queen of Southside, EWA Women's, Owen Hart Foundation, and another title, which she won this week.

This past Wednesday, at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes challenged Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Arena Mexico. The back-and-forth encounter went on for more than nine minutes, and Mone countered a powerslam from the top rope for the win and became the new champion.

Following her historic win at Arena Mexico, The CEO declared a new name for herself. Taking to X (fka Twitter) after the event, Mercedes wrote, "Saluda a la nueva Reyna de Mexico!" with a picture of herself holding six title belts. The aforementioned Spanish statement by Mone translates to the following:

"Say hello to the new Queen of Mexico!"

The 'New Queen of Mexico' also made history by becoming the first-ever woman to perform in Madison Square Garden, Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and now Arena Mexico.

Mercedes Mone was taken out by the AEW Women's World Champion

While Mercedes Mone currently holds six title belts, she has the opportunity to win the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at All In 2025. After Mone won the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico, The Timeless One appeared on the screen, and Mina Shirakawa showed up.

Storm entered the ring from behind Mercedes and took her out with a German suplex. The AEW Women's World Champion continued to attack Mone before security officials separated them. Toni also said, "Let the games begin" before leaving Arena Mexico.

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in the history of women's wrestling between The CEO and The Timeless One at All In Texas. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the event as the AEW Women's World Champion.

