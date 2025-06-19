  • home icon
Tony Khan gives major update on AEW's future after WBD officially announces split-up

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 19, 2025 01:28 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account]

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken about a situation that may affect his company. This is with regard to their broadcasting partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, splitting into two entities by mid-2026.

All Elite Wrestling has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery for some time. They recently signed a new TV deal that extends this partnership. WBD seems satisfied with the promotion's performance so far, as they are currently running two weekly shows, Dynamite and Collision.

While speaking to Yahoo Finance, Tony Khan discussed the opportunities within WBD and mentioned that they had a good relationship with some higher-ups within the company.

“I know that AEW, for both sides of where Warner Bros. is going, we have great relationships with everybody at the top. Both on Global Networks and Streaming & Studios. Mr. Zaslav himself put our deal together. Gunnar (Wiedenfels), who will be running Global Networks, also was very involved in our deal as the CFO."
He discussed their current deal with them and mentioned how many individuals made this possible. Khan also talked about how 2025 has been a great year for the company, and they have been performing well in the TV and streaming side of things.

"The two of them and Bruce Campbell really negotiated this deal with AEW and myself and my team. So, on both sides, we’ve got the great relationships and both sides that really love AEW and have come to be great partners with AEW. So, for us, it’s been a big year in 2025 and now we’re kind of on both sides of that equation. “We are a big part of TBS and TNT, the crown jewels of the Global Network side, and then we’re also a huge — now — part of Streaming & Studios with AEW streaming every week, so it’s exciting.” [H/T RSN]
A major champion urges Tony Khan to offer an AEW contract to a top talent

Last night at CMLL Martes Populares, which featured several major names from AEW, ROH, and the luchador promotion, fans were treated to a blockbuster match between Bandido and Máscara Dorada.

The ROH World Champion was able to secure the victory and gave props to his opponent after the match. He then made a bold claim that he wanted Dorada to be All Elite and had a plan to approach Tony Khan about a potential dual contract for him.

"People, you have one of the best aerial wrestlers in 2025. Mascara Dorada, you are awesome, which is why I demand that you are [sic] part of AEW. All good, I will speak to Tony Khan, but you are for sure coming to AEW. Thank you!" Bandido said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether Khan will decide to follow up on the vouch from Bandido and sign this phenomenal luchador to the roster.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
