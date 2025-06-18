Potential spoiler on Tony Khan's next blockbuster AEW signing 

Tony Khan's history of signing massive names has made AEW a professional wrestling juggernaut. The company's current roster consists of stars from every corner of the planet, including Mexico. Luchadors in All Elite Wrestling have been thriving, and hopefully, Khan will keep pushing them.

Reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is one of the most talented luchadores in All Elite Wrestling. He was once signed to the popular Mexican promotion, CMLL. The promotion recently collaborated with ROH and AEW to produce a show called Martes de Arena Mexico.

This event occurred at Arena Mexico, the same venue where Grand Slam Mexico is scheduled to take place tonight. Martes de Arena Mexico featured several matches. In the main event, Bandido defeated Máscara Dorada via pinfall and retained the ROH World Title.

Interestingly, after the above match, the All Elite Wrestling star spoke on the microphone. He asked his opponent to join the Jacksonville-based company because of the latter's immense talent. Additionally, Bandido said that he is going to convince Tony Khan to sign the reigning CMLL World Trios Champion.

"People, you have one of the best aerial wrestlers in 2025. Mascara Dorada, you are awesome, which is why I demand that you are [sic] part of AEW. All good, I will speak to Tony Khan, but you are for sure coming to AEW. Thank you!" Bandido said. [H/T: Fightful]

Results of the recent CMLL vs. AEW & ROH show

Martes de Arena Mexico featured massive names such as CRU, Josh Alexander, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and more. The show delivered, and hopefully, similar collaborations will continue to take place.

Here are the results of the event:

Bandido (c) def. Máscara Dorada - ROH World Championship Match

Persephone def. Red Velvet

Los Hermanos Chavez (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) def. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) - CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match

Hologram (w/ Alex Abrahantes) def. Neón

Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero & Último Guerrero) & Los Infernales (Euforia & Averno) def. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Hechicero & Rocky Romero)

Atlantis Jr. def. Josh Alexander

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and All Elite Wrestling's next collaboration is called Grand Slam Mexico. This event will take place at Arena Mexico tonight.

