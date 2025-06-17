MJF makes a bold claim ahead of match at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

As we gear up for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, one man on the card, MJF, has now intensified tensions ahead of his high-stakes match against Mistico. The former world champion took to social media to respond to All Elite Wrestling’s official promo for the bout and made a bold claim.

At AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) made headlines for two major unmasking incidents. First, they assaulted Komander backstage and forcibly removed his mask. Later that night, MJF unmasked Máscara Dorada following a trios match victory, humiliating the veteran luchador on live television.

MJF and Mistico even clashed during the event, with Mistico retaliating after the Dorada incident by locking in his signature La Mistica hold on MJF. Since the buildup began, this feud has been marked by national pride, predominantly by MJF, who will be reviving his "American Hero" gimmick for the match.

Trending

Now, hours ahead of Grand Slam, the Salt Of The Earth took to X and added fuel to the fire.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

"Taking home a W But most importantly I’m taking home another mask!!!! USA!!!!!!!" wrote MJF.

Expand Tweet

MJF set to make huge appearance outside AEW; says former star

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently took to Instagram and revealed that MJF would make an appearance at the Cannonballfest event on September 14 at New Providence High School.

"9/14/2025 will be one of the biggest shows in independent history for Jeff Cannonball, and I will go to any means necessary to keep that word! I had to reach out to someone I despise with a burning passion to make that a reality! @the_mjf comes to CANNONBALLFEST!" he wrote.

Check out the full post below:

The Instagram post also cited the Salt Of The Earth, who mentioned that double pay was the only reason he'd be attending the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More