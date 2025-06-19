[WATCH] Charlotte Flair trains with WWE star who has been injured for 367 days

After Charlotte Flair recently failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament, she will not be heading to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. Still, the grind never stops, and she was spotted training with a WWE star who has been injured for over a year.

This isn't the first time that Charlotte Flair has trained with Kiana James, the highly-acclaimed NXT call-up who was drafted to RAW, only to suffer an unfortunate injury on June 17, 2024. Back in early May, it was reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that Kiana James' return was imminent as she was nearing medical clearance.

Charlotte posted a video training alongside Kiana James, who has been out of action for 367 days now. Also present was Orlando-based wrestler Valentina Rossi.

Charlotte Flair explained why women headlining WrestleMania will never be as big a deal again.

Charlotte Flair is one of only five women who know what it feels like to headline WrestleMania. However, her main event, along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's, holds a unique distinction in that it is the only women's main event in WrestleMania history that headlined the show when it was still a one-night affair.

According to The Queen, in an interview with Julian Edelman of Games with Names, the two-night WrestleMania format, in her opinion, meant that women headlining the show will never be as big a deal as it was in 2019:

“And it was the main event of only one night. Now we have two nights… So, it’s a big deal. Now you have two nights, two different opportunities, so, that being the main event of one night was huge, and it’ll never happen again, unless we go to one night," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T - Fightful)

The circumstances surrounding the WrestleMania main event in 2019 were certainly special. From the starpower that Ronda Rousey still had, to the incredible rise of Becky Lynch in 2018, there was little doubt among the minds of fans that the (RAW & SmackDown) Women's Title match was the deserving headliner at The Show of Shows that year.

