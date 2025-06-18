Charlotte Flair explains why women main eventing WWE WrestleMania will never happen 

Charlotte Flair has shared her thoughts on why she believes WrestleMania being headlined by female WWE stars will likely never happen again. She competed in the first one in 2019.

The Queen, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey made history by becoming the first women to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All. The RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the line that night, and The Man walked out with both titles. In 2021, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlined the first night of WrestleMania 37, which was won by The EST.

During a recent interview with Julian Edelman of Games with Names, Charlotte Flair stated that she doesn't think women will main event WrestleMania again unless the show returns to a one-night format.

“And it was the main event of only one night. Now we have two nights… So it’s a big deal. Now you have two nights, two different opportunities, so, that being the main event of one night was huge, and it’ll never happen again, unless we go to one night," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte Flair credits Ronda Rousey for the first women's WrestleMania main event

The Queen gave credit to former WWE star Ronda Rousey, stating that history would not have been made in 2019 if it wasn't for the UFC Hall of Famer.

"We would have not main evented WrestleMania had it not been for Ronda (Rousey). Hands down. When she wanted to kind of join what we had already started to build but her star power, her credibility, her outside influence, the audience that she brought. Kudos to her. I know that, you know, someone said in her book that she couldn’t wrestle but at the end of the day, it really didn’t matter. She was Ronda and she didn’t need to," said Charlotte Flair.

It's unlikely that WrestleMania will return to a one-night format anytime in the foreseeable future, as the two-night shows have proven highly successful for the Stamford-based company.

