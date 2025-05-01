27-year-old RAW star to finally return to WWE after 318 days away (Exclusive)

A 27-year-old WWE RAW superstar is expected to make a huge return after a 318-day absence. As the one-year mark touches on her last appearance, there has been a positive report.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about the return of Kiana James, who has been out of action since June 17th, 2024. She was drafted to Monday Night RAW from NXT but quickly suffered a leg injury that has kept her away the entire time since then.

However, JoeyVotes reported that she is set to make her return very soon, as she is either already medically cleared or will be in short order. She will prove to be a much-needed addition to the Women's division on Monday nights.

WWE reportedly has a highly positive view of RAW star Kiana James

The wider WWE audience has yet to be introduced to Kiana James. After two wins on "Main Event" against Ivy Nile and Natalya, she once again defeated The Queen of Harts on her RAW debut. Following this, she had a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega.

Picking up where JoeyVotes left off, TC stated that Kiana James is somebody who WWE is "high on" and could be a big player going forward, suggesting that they're still only scratching the surface with the 27-year-old star.

He added that WWE had high hopes for her and reflected on her road to recovery, stating that Kiana James worked hard to get herself back in shape. She posted a video on social media of herself rehabbing from injury, and Charlotte Flair also posted photos of herself during and after a training session with Kiana James, Maxxine Dupri, and former WWE superstars Xia Li and Peyton Royce.

