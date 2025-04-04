27-year-old star confirms injury amid lengthy WWE absence

A rising WWE star has been away from the ring for a long time. She has now confirmed that she sustained an injury.

Ad

Kiana James established herself as one of the top heels in NXT during her time with the brand from 2022 to 2024. Her consistent performances got her drafted to RAW last year. She made her debut shortly thereafter and defeated Natalya in a singles match. She also competed in the Money in the Bank qualifying match against IYO SKY and Zelina Vega on June 17. However, she was unsuccessful in that bout. Since that match, she has not appeared on WWE TV. Reports indicated last year that the star was sidelined due to a leg injury.

Ad

Trending

After several months away, Kiana James shared a video of herself during her rehab process, confirming that she had injured her leg.

"No one’s got you like you got you."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Konnan never saw anything in WWE star Kiana James

Kiana James has been a popular star since her time in NXT, where she was involved in meaningful storylines. She even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Thus, her drafting to RAW didn't come as a surprise to many. However, wrestling legend Konnan does not see anything special in her.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan stated that WWE has brought up several women from NXT, such as Dakota Kai, who hasn't done anything on the main roster. He also said that he never saw anything in Kiana James.

Ad

"He's the thing; they bring these girls that, even in NXT, I didn't think they were that good. They might see something in them, but I don't. I said when Dakota [Kai] came in, and this big thing from NXT, and they've been pushing her for two years, and she's done absolutely nothing, and it means absolutely nothing. They may see something in these girls that I don't, and you're always one good storyline away from being a star, but I never saw anything in this Kiana James girl," Konnan said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Kiana James will make her return from injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback